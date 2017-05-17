

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A cyclist is seriously injured after colliding with an open car door near Kensington Market on Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue, near Bathurst Street.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, slammed into an open U-Haul truck door before striking the pavement, Toronto police said.

The victim was not wearing a helmet, they added.

He was rushed to a trauma centre, according to paramedics. There is no update on his condition.

Investigators have closed Dundas Street West in both directions between Bathurst Street and Spadina Avenue.

The TTC 505 streetcar is diverting in the area.