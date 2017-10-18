

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A cyclist has died after a crash involving a TTC streetcar sent a pickup truck spinning “out of control” in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood this morning.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. near King Street West and Cowan Avenue.

According to Const. Clint Stibbe, a Ford pickup truck travelling south on Cowan Avenue was attempting to cross onto King Street when it was struck by a westbound TTC streetcar.

“After that collision, the Ford pickup was spun out of control and then struck a cyclist,” Stibbe said.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition but he did not survive.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 30s.

Stibbe said investigators are working to piece together why the crash occurred.

“We’ll be looking to see where the impact was, what the speed of the involved vehicles were, the actions of the drivers and also the actions of the cyclist because we have to determine what exactly was happening at the time,” he said.

“Right now it is too early to say for sure. We just have a basic working theory and we’ll move forward with evidence that we get from the scene.”

King Street has been closed in the immediate area as police traffic teams investigate.

“We are going to need several hours,” Stibbe said. “So I would imagine somewhere around two or three o’clock this afternoon before the roadways reopen.”