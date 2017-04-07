

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 53-year-old male cyclist is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Ajax early Friday morning.

It happened near Salem and Rossland roads at around 4:20 a.m.

The man was cycling southbound on Salem Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear; however police say they will look into whether wet roads and poor visibility may have played a role.

“I do know at the time it was raining fairly steady and the roads were wet so that will be something the investigators will look at,” Duty Inspector Tim Maw told CP24 on Friday morning.

The victim has been taken to a trauma centre in Toronto for treatment.

Police say the intersection of Salem and Rossland roads for several hours due to the investigation into the accident.