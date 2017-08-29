

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





As Oshawa residents continue to deal with ongoing sewage leaks in their basements, crews are working to find the source of the problem.

“Hopefully we're going to find out what caused all the flooding in the whole street,” homeowner Szilvia Tarkanyi told CTV News Toronto. She called the leaks “disgusting.”

Crews previously dropped a camera underground to see what the issue was, but the investigation is ongoing as they await results.

Oshawa and Durham Region officials blamed heavy downpours for the first leak, which occurred in June, and the second one in July. But after the third leak occurred on a dry, clear day this week, residents started pushing for answers.

“From this morning's inspection, we've realized that there are some deficient sections,” said Eric Lamain, the assistant superintendent at the Oshawa depot for the Region of Durham Works Department. “There's material build-up inside the pipes. It is very common and it can contribute to causes of backup.”

This backup meant that human waste filled the basements of eleven homes on Conant Street.

“This street in particular is complex we'll say…because of the storm events and the significant rainfall that we had in combination with some of the deficiencies we found in the sewage system,” said Lamain. “It isn't clear exactly what the end cause is but we do know that from what deficiencies we've seen it was a contributor.”

One of the issues is that the sewer line that runs under the street doesn’t only carry waste from this area, but from other neighbourhoods as well. Waste comes from other buildings to the west, which includes odd items that people have chosen to throw down the drain.

“If people are flushing material that shouldn't be flushed or things that shouldn't end up in the sanitary sewer, those ones can easily get clogged up inside the pipe and cause backups. It does happen a lot but in this case there are some areas where we do need to rectify some deficiencies so the chance of that happening will be greatly reduced,” said Lamain.

The plan is to clear the buildup and repair the pipe later this week. Officials say they're confident that it will fix the sanitary sewer issue, but residents don't share that same confidence just yet.

“I won't put anything back because I'm very afraid I'm going to get flooded again,” said Tarkanyi.

Officials from the region say they will be working with homeowners to address potential plumbing issues on private property, which may also have been overwhelmed by the heavy rain this summer.