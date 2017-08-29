

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Crews are fighting a three-alarm fire that broke out at an industrial building in the city’s west end Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started at around 2:15 p.m. at a company called Irving Tissue, located on Weston Road, west of Jane Street in the Mount Dennis area.

The fire was quickly upgraded to three alarms, with 19 fire trucks responding to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

No injuries have been reported.