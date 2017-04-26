

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Crews are attempting to rescue a woman who climbed up a crane in the city’s downtown core and got stuck.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Church and Wellesley streets shortly before 4 a.m. for reports of a woman trapped on a crane.

Duty Insp. Colin Greenaway told reporters at the scene that it appears the woman climbed up to the very top of the boom of the crane and then lowered herself down a cable onto a block on the crane's hook.

The block where the woman is sitting measures about two feet long and six inches wide, Greenaway added.

"We have the Emergency Task Force and Toronto Fire doing a great job up there right now," Greenaway said.

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Kevin Shaw said a firefighter and an ETF negotiator climbed up the centre of the crane to reach her.

The woman is currently hooked up to a safety harness along with the Toronto firefighter and the pair, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said, will rappel down.

The initial plan was to lower the crane but there is some concern about the safety ropes becoming entangled with the machinery.

Greenaway called the rescue "very complex."

"It is very dangerous for all the rescue workers as well as the person that is up there," he added.

Police say they do not known why the woman decided to climb up the crane, which is believed to be about 20 to 30 metres high.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 Wednesday morning that they are currently on scene and Pegg said the firefighter and the woman will be assessed by paramedics when they reach the ground.

Roads are closed in the area as the rescue operation continues.