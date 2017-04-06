

Rachael D'Amore and Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





Firefighters are at the scene of an active five-alarm fire at an industrial yard in Scarborough.

The fire broke out at Standard Auto Wreckers on Sewell Road, south of Steeles Avenue East, at around 11:14 a.m.

According to Toronto Fire Services, the fire started in a holding tank containing oil and is now fully involved. It was considered a four-alarm fire at around noon but has since been downgraded to a three-alarm.

No injuries have been reported.

At the scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 that they are working to get water on the fire.

“The main structure of the building is fully engulfed and we have a number of very significant exposure concerns,” Pegg said. “(We have) very complex operations for us here as there is no municipal water – there are no fire hydrates on site.”

Pegg said they are moving water from “quite a distance away.”

Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 that water tankers have been requested from Pickering, Markham and Richmond Hill fire departments.

As well, he said that the fire has since spread to a neighbouring building on the property.

Eckerman told CP24 on Thursday afternoon that current wind gusts of up to 40 km/h are making it “problematic” for crews to battle the blaze because other flammable fuels exist on the property.

The surrounding area and employees of the business have been evacuated.

CN Rail trains in the area were halted, but have since resumed service.

“The tracks are open right now,” Pegg said. “We are doing our best to keep the train going”

He said at this point it is safe for the trains to be moving through the area, but they will be monitoring the situation to see if this service can continue.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said GO Transit is not experiencing any delays due to this incident.

Gas has also been shut off in the area.

Pegg said crews will continue to work overnight to suppress any remaining fire in the area.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. An investigation is underway.