

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Firefighters and are at the scene of an active three-alarm fire at an industrial yard in Scarborough.

The fire broke out at Standard Auto Wreckers on Sewell Road, south of Steeles Avenue East, at around 11:14 a.m.

According to Toronto Fire Services, the fire started in a holding tank containing oil and is now fully involved. It was considered a four-alarm fire at around noon but has since been downgraded to a three-alarm.

No injuries have been reported.

Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 that the fire has since spread to a neighbouring building on the property.

Eckerman said current wind gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour are making it “problematic” for crews to battle the blaze because other flammable fuels exist on the property.

He added at water tankers have been requested from Pickering, Markham and Richmond Hill fire departments because there are few hydrants nearby.

The surrounding area and employees of the business have been evacuated.

CN Rail trains in the area have been halted.

Gas has also been shut off in the area.

Steeles Avenue East is closed between Staines and Sewell roads as crews tend to the blaze.