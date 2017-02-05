

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Multiple fire trucks are on -scene after a fire broke out at a two-storey home in the Berczy Village area in Markham Sunday night.

The fire started at a home on Beckett Avenue, in the area of 16th Avenue and Kennedy Road.

Images posted to social media showed thick smoke billowing from the burning house.

According to Markham Fire services, the fire started in the garage of the home.

All occupants of the home are accounted for and no injuries have been reported, Markham Fire said.

Surrounding houses have been evacuated as a precaution.