

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 42-year-old man who died in a head-on crash early Thursday morning near Bolton was heading home from the Toronto FC game, a friend says.

Emergency crews were called to Mayfield Road, between Coleraine Drive and Humber Station Road, at around 1:23 a.m. after a westbound SUV crossed the center line and slammed into an oncoming tractor trailer.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the SUV, identified as Leo Abraham, died at the scene.

The friend, who asked he remain anonymous, told CP24 that the two had gone together to the winning game but drove home in separate vehicles.

He said the man is from Caledon and is married with children.

"Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision," OPP Const. Tamara Schubert said, adding that officers are trying to determine whether alcohol was a factor.

A resident near to the crash scene said he awoke to the sound of a “big crash.”

“I got out of bed and went down to the valley there and saw a tractor trailer into the guard rail. I couldn’t tell what caused the accident.” Rick Ainsley said.

“It’s Christmastime… you have to feel remorse for the guy.”

Mayfield Road was closed in both directions between Coleraine Drive and Humber Station Road while police conducted an investigation.