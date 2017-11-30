

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Brampton elementary school teacher killed in a head-on crash early Thursday morning near Bolton is being remembered by former students as an “extremely kind and fair man.”

Forty-two-year-old Leo Abraham was driving his SUV westbound on Mayfield Road, between Coleraine Driver and Humber Station Road, at around 1:23 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and slammed into an oncoming tractor trailer travelling eastbound.

Ontario Provincial Police are still investigating the cause of the collision and say they’re trying to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the collision.

A spokesperson with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board confirmed that Abraham was a Grade 4/5 teacher at St. John Bosco in Brampton for the past 15 years.

“I started saying to myself, this didn't happen, this didn't happen, it's all a dream,” one of his students told CTV News Toronto.

Spokesperson for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board Bruce Campbell said it has a team at the school to help students deal with their grief.

“We've had our tragic event response team, which is a team of trained grief counsellors come to the school to help provide assistance to any student or staff who may need it,” Campbell said.

The school’s flag is also flying at half-mast in remembrance of Abraham.

Former students took to social media on Thursday to mourn Abraham, who they say coached the school softball team and would “always give them the extra push when they needed.”

“Today is one of sorrow and gratitude, as we have lost a great educator and more importantly, human being,” Steve James McColm wrote on Facebook. “Mr. Abraham was by far one of my favourite teachers… He related to us early teenagers in the perfect way and helped us enjoy our learning process.”

“Mr. Abraham was a huge Toronto sports fan but more importantly, he was an inspiration for students transitioning between elementary and high school,” Mitch Sthilaire wrote on Twitter. “(He was) the type of unsung hero that doesn’t get props until it’s too late.”

Earlier, a friend said at the scene of the crash that the two had gone together to the winning Toronto FC game but drove home in separate vehicles. He said Abraham lives in Caledon and is married with children.

A resident near to the crash scene said he awoke to the sound of a “big crash.”

“I got out of bed and went down to the valley there and saw a tractor trailer into the guard rail. I couldn’t tell what caused the accident.” Rick Ainsley said.

“It’s Christmastime… you have to feel remorse for the guy.”

Mayfield Road was closed in both directions between Coleraine Drive and Humber Station Road while police conducted an investigation.