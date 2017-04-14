

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after transphobic and homophobic phrases were spray-painted on garages in the Little Portugal area.

The graffiti was discovered Thursday and was reported to officers, who conducted interviews and took pictures at the scene.

Married couple Daniel Malen and Aaron Boros said in a Facebook post that they found the words “Toronto Hates Queers” spray-painted on the garage door of their home near Dundas and Dufferin streets. Malen is the co-owner of Make It Proud, a Toronto business that prints inclusive LGBTQ greeting cards.

“Even though we've always felt blessed to live in an inclusive city such as Toronto — particularly with the way things have gone downhill in the United States under the Trump administration, not to mention the truly tragic news out of Chechnya — this is an awful reminder that Toronto and Canada is far from perfect,” the couple wrote in a Facebook post.

Malen also said on social media that police “took this report very seriously.”

Officers later found other spots with the phrase: “It’s okay for women to cross-dress but if you’re a guy who cross-dresses you live on the street.”

Detectives at 11 Division will be assigned to the investigation, according to Const. Caroline de Kloet.