Coroner called after worker falls two storeys near Eaton Centre
Police at the scene of an industrial accident outside Toronto's Eaton Centre at Yonge and Dundas streets on September 15, 2017.
CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 1:52PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 5:13PM EDT
Authorities have called in a coroner after a construction worker fell two storeys while working at a construction zone at the Eaton Centre Friday afternoon.
The man, 34, was said to be in critical condition at the scene immediately after the incident.
Though authorities said they have called a coroner, they would not say the man had died.
An investigator with the Ministry of Labour has been sent to the scene.