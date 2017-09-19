

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two cops who were caught on dash camera video mocking a young woman with Down syndrome during a traffic stop in Etobicoke last year briefly attended a police tribunal at Toronto police headquarters this morning.

The two Toronto police officers, Const. Sasa Sljivo and Const. Matthew Saris, have been charged under the Police Services Act in connection with the November 2016 incident.

Sljivo is facing a discreditable conduct charge and Saris has been charged with neglect of duty.

On Nov. 5, 2016, Pamela Munoz and her two daughters were pulled over by two officers in the area of Royal York Road and the Queensway and given a ticket for allegedly making a left-hand turn on a red light.

It wasn’t until months later when Munoz went to fight the ticket that she learned about the comments the two officers made that night about her daughter Francie, who has Down syndrome.

Munoz obtained dash camera video from the police cruiser on the night of the traffic stop and in the video, one officer is heard calling Francie “disfigured” and suggests that he would use “artistic” as his code word for “different.” The other officer is heard repeatedly laughing at his partner’s comments.

The incident sparked outrage from members of the community and prompted the officers to issue a written apology.

In the statement, the two officers described their comments as “inappropriate, disrespectful and unprofessional.”

Francie’s father Carlos Munoz previously said he hopes the disciplinary hearing will provide “some sort of justice” for his daughter.

Today’s hearing has been adjourned until Oct. 18th at 9 a.m.