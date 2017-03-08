

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A construction worker is dead after a cement wall collapsed at a site in Oakville, Halton Regional Police confirm.

The incident unfolded at a construction site on Bronte Road and Khalsa Gate at around 12:40 p.m.

According to police, a male construction worker became pinned underneath a cement block wall.

A CTV News Toronto freelancer at the site said in a tweet that the victim was initially extricated from the site without vital signs.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the Ministry of Labour and the Coroner's officer attended the scene and are investigating.