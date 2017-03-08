Featured
Construction worker dies after cement wall collapses in Oakville
One worker is dead after a partial wall collapsed inside a home under construction in Oakville on March 8, 2017. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 2:04PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2017 4:32PM EST
A construction worker is dead after a cement wall collapsed at a site in Oakville, Halton Regional Police confirm.
The incident unfolded at a construction site on Bronte Road and Khalsa Gate at around 12:40 p.m.
According to police, a male construction worker became pinned underneath a cement block wall.
A CTV News Toronto freelancer at the site said in a tweet that the victim was initially extricated from the site without vital signs.
The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the Ministry of Labour and the Coroner's officer attended the scene and are investigating.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- High winds cause transport truck rollover on Burlington Skyway
- Toronto teacher found fatally stabbed in Costa Rica
- Police issue alert after man attempts to lure children into vehicle in Malvern
- Arrest warrant issued for 5th suspect after man shot, dumped by Markham roadside
- Police say suspect rented car using stolen ID and never returned it