

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto police officer who gunned down a teen on a streetcar in 2013 has had his bail extended to April, 2018.

Const. James Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison for the attempted murder of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim after he continued to shoot the teen eight times after he’d fallen to the floor of a Dundas streetcar. Forcillo was acquitted of second-degree murder for the initial volley of shots that actually killed Yatim.

Forcillo’s previous bail conditions were set to expire on Sunday, Oct. 1 the day before he was scheduled to appeal his conviction. However, court documents now state that the appeal process will have a “fresh evidence phase” and add that Forcillo may remain free either until the day before the hearing or until April 2, 2018, whichever comes first.

The officer is asking the appeal court to substitute a not-guilty verdict or order a new trial in his case.

He is also seeking a declaration that the mandatory minimum sentence for attempted murder is unconstitutional. He wants his sentence reduced to the minimum five years.

The judge who sentenced Forcillo said at the time that he abused his authority in a way that undermines public trust in law enforcement and the justice system. He also added, Forcillo committed “an "egregious breach of trust" and his sentence must serve as notice to other police officers.

The incident was captured on cellphones from people on scene and caused public outrage and sparked a police review of officers' use of force.

-With files from the Canadian Press.