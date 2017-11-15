

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police Const. James Forcillo has been arrested for allegedly breaching the terms of his bail conditions, the Special Investigations Unit has confirmed.

They said the arrest was made Wednesday morning but did not specify how exactly the terms were breached.

Last year, Forcillo was acquitted of second-degree murder but convicted of attempted murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim.

Yatim was fatally shot on a TTC streetcar in July of 2013.

The court heard that Forcillo was responsible for firing a second round of shots fired at Yatim after the teen was already injured.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison but has been out on bail while he appeals his conviction.

Those conditions were scheduled to expire on Oct. 1 but were recently extended until April of 2018.

Former Toronto police homicide detective and CP24 crime specialist Steve Ryan said that that the breach was likely “unlawful” because “an arrest was made.”

Ryan said the re-arrest is “problematic” and could prompt a judge to decide to keep Forcillo in custody pending the appeal.

“It’s a court order, so when the court tells you that they’re going to release you, you have to abide by certain conditions,” he said. “It’s very serious… The court allows you to get out and if you breach those conditions you go back into custody. Now he has to look to the court and asked to be released again. Often they say you can’t be trusted, so it’s a problem.”