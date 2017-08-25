

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Public Health is warning the public they may have been exposed to a confirmed case of measles in the Toronto area within the last week.

In a news release issued on Friday, TPH said they are investigating the lab-confirmed case of measles.

TPH said members of the public may have been exposed to measles in the following places between Aug. 19 and Aug. 24.

Direct flight BA0099 that departed from Heathrow Airport in London, England at 5 p.m. and arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 9:30 p.m. on August 19

Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on August 19

Tennessee Tavern located at 1554 Queen Street West from 11:00 p.m. on August 19 to 2 a.m. on August 20

St. Joseph’s Health Centre Emergency Department, cystoscopy or fracture clinic on August 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., August 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and August 24 from midnight to 10 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Health Centre Diagnostic Imaging on August 23 from 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

TPH is advising anyone who was at these locations during these specific times to do the following.

Check your immunization records to ensure you and your family members are currently up to date with the measles vacations (MMR or MMRV)

If you are up to date with your vaccinations still watch for symptoms of measles which include a high fever, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes or sensitivity to light and a red rash last between four and seven days

As well, TPH added those who may have been exposed to measles between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, who are not already immunized, are recommended to get a dose of vaccine to prevent the infection. This will be effective within three days of exposure.

TPH says it will be offering vaccinations on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Etobicoke Civic Centre, located at 399 The West Mall.