Canadians from all walks of life are reacting online to the death of Canadian music icon and Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, who passed away last night at the age of 53.

There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017

We extend our sincere condolences & love to the Downie family & friends. We love you Gord & you will be missed.❤️ @thehipdotcom @gorddownie pic.twitter.com/xOHQsWasJm — Massey Hall (@masseyhall) October 18, 2017

Gord Downie's legacy extends beyond his music. He raised unprecedented awareness for glioblastoma. Our condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/igl5dOqNAs — Sunnybrook Hospital (@Sunnybrook) October 18, 2017

Gord Downie. Another brilliant, wonderful soul is gone. Deepest condolences to the family. RIP Gord. Thank you for everything you gave us. pic.twitter.com/nkJ1Uu6yxd — Bubbles (@MSmithBubbles) October 18, 2017

I think I speak for all people in Ontario in saying we are heartbroken. With Gord Downie's passing a piece of Canada has died. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) October 18, 2017

Gord Downie was an inspiration to us all. His music is an essential part of the soundtrack of Canada. His diagnosis was heartbreaking but he faced illness with courage and a commitment to continue doing what he loved. He will be missed. — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 18, 2017

We’ll always have your music. Rest in peace Gord #courage https://t.co/8PyvCthrnY — Patrick Brown (@brownbarrie) October 18, 2017

We’ll miss you, Gord Downie. Artist, inspiration, ally of Indigenous people and great Ontarian. Condolences to family, friends and bandmates.



“With illusions of someday casting a golden light. No dress rehearsal, this is our life.” — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) October 18, 2017

Canada has lost one of its greats. We knew it was coming but that doesn't make it any easier to bear. RIP, Gord Downie. pic.twitter.com/KkZsPomAuO — Toronto Symphony (@TorontoSymphony) October 18, 2017

Full statement on the death of the Tragically Hip's Gord Downie: https://t.co/FiHhj9Spee — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017

Heartbroken today. Few Canadians touched this country like Gord Downie. Thank you for everything you gave us. My deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/00DdU6IVZn — Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) October 18, 2017

The soundtrack of car rides to practices, bus trips to tournaments, and dressing rooms across Canada. Hockey was a part of you and you will always be a part of hockey. Thank you, Gord Downie. pic.twitter.com/kHj8iPlUa4 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 18, 2017

RIP @gorddownie Thanks for the music. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 18, 2017

Swift rebirth Gord Downie. ���� — k.d. lang (@kdlang) October 18, 2017

A Canadian Icon.



Rest in peace, Gord. pic.twitter.com/cLHgyhhSr7 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 18, 2017