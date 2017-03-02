

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police have released composite sketches of a suspect they believe sexually assaulted women in Collingwood and Toronto.

The joint investigation between Toronto Police and Ontario Provincial Police was launched back in July after a 23-year-old woman reported being approached from behind by a man and dragged into a laneway near Dufferin Street and Rogers Road.

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted.

In a second incident, a woman told OPP she was walking near Birch and Second street in Collingwood on Jan. 1 when she was pulled into a vehicle by a suspect and sexually assaulted.

Investigators believe the cases may be linked because the suspect is known to frequent the Collingwood and Toronto areas.

They describe the suspect in both cases as a man in his mid-20s to mid-30s who is approximately five-foot-six with a medium build, brown skin and a full, neatly trimmed beard.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured four-door sedan with black steel winter-style rims.

Investigators did not provide any further details on why they believe the cases may be linked.

Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes Unit and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch have set up a tip line and email in hopes of gathering more information about the incidents. Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-844-478-5656 or OPP.TPS.TipLine@opp.ca.