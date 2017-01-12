

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Peel police will host a community meeting tonight for residents who were affected by a massive natural gas explosion that levelled parts of a Mississauga neighbourhood in June.

The June 28 explosion at a home at on Hickory Drive sent heavy debris flying hundreds of metres from the blast zone, prompting officials to issue an evacuation order that initially impacted 700 addresses in the surrounding area.

A total of four homes have since been demolished due to damage from the explosion and 33 families remain displaced.

Tonight’s meeting, which is scheduled for the Burnhamthorpe Community Centre at 7 p.m., is the first to take place since officials announced that the explosion was deliberately triggered as part of a double suicide.

Fire Chief Tim Beckett will be on hand alongside representatives from Peel Regional Police and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday, one area resident said she is still working to repair damage from the explosion.

“We still have windows that need to be replaced, we still have a lot of things but I feel for those people over there,” the resident said, referring to those who lived closer to the blast site.

The June 28 explosion killed 55-year-old Diane Page and her husband, 55-year-old Robert Nadler.