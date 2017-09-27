

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





One person was sent to hospital in serious condition following a rollover in Brampton.

The rollover happened near Highway 410 and Valleywood Boulevard late Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

The collision closed two northbound lanes at Hurontario Street on Highway 410 and the off-ramp. The lanes have since re-opened but the off-ramp remains partially blocked, OPP says.

The victim has serious but non-life threatening injuries.