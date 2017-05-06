

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





A swath of the Golden Mile area of Scarborough was without power and one person was hurt after a car struck a hydro pole on Saturday night.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to 777 Warden Avenue, at 9:07 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a Jeep SUV that had struck a hydro pole.

Live wires from the pole fell on top of a TTC bus and were sparking. A witness who identified herself as Jenna told CP24 that the driver of the vehicle was behaving aggressively in the moments before colliding with the pole.

The pole then listed and toppled over, before catching fire and coming to rest precariously over the vehicle.

Toronto Hydro workers were on scene. Power was restored at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Paramedics said one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision. Police said two people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Police say they have closed Warden Avenue south of Eglinton Avenue East to allow for an investigation.