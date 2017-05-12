

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A Little Italy bar at the centre of a gang sex assault investigation has been sold, the city says.

College Street Bar was ordered to shut its doors Feb. 1 through to May 12 by the Toronto Licensing Tribunal after police alleged a woman was sexually assaulted there.

The bar’s owner, 41, and employee, 31, were accused of sexually assaulting and confining the woman in mid-December.

Police allege a 24-year-old woman was given drugs and alcohol at the west-end bar before the sexual assault occurred.

The bar’s owner Gavin MacMillan and an employee Enzo De Jesus Carrasco face a combined 16 charges.

During the voluntary closure period for a review, MacMillan sold the property, city spokesperson Tammy Robbinson told CP24 in an email.

“The College Street Bar was sold on Apr. 28,” Robbinson said.

Since the sale hasn’t closed yet, the new owner hasn’t been identified, she added.

The Toronto Licensing Tribunal, an independent judicial body responsible for approving licensing bylaws, met on Wednesday to review the establishment’s closure.

The tribunal decided to extend the voluntary closure of the bar until August, Robbinson said.