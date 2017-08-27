

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The Canadian National Exhibition has issued a warning about a website offering discount tickets for admission to the annual fair.

In a news release issued this weekend, the CNE said it has received “numerous complaints” about a website called gogroupdeals.com.

The site, according to the CNE, claims to sell tickets for $11.02. Those who have attempted to purchase the tickets say their personal information and credit card data was collected but they were never given an option to pick up or download any tickets.

“The CNE has reported this occurrence to Toronto Police Services and has also reported this website to Google requesting that it block search results identifying gogroupdeals.com as a CNE ticket seller,” the CNE’s news release read.

“The CNE has attempted to contact the website owner, but received no response to the request to cease and desist activities related to the purported sale of CNE tickets.”

Anyone who used the site and was charged but did not receive tickets following the transaction is advised to contact police.

The CNE says there are only three legitimate places to purchase tickets to the fair, including theex.com, CNE ticket booths and participating GO Transit stations.