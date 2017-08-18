

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The Canadian National Exhibition will kick off Friday with enhanced security measures following a devastating terror attack in Barcelona, Spain.

CNE chief executive officer Virginia Ludy says the 139th annual event also has a “robust security plan” in place but additional measures will be implemented out of an abundance of caution.

Fourteen people died and more than 100 suffered varying injuries Thursday after someone drove a van into a crowd congregating in Las Ramblas, a popular tourist district in Barcelona.

Police officials later declared the incident a terror attack, saying it clearly “intended to kill as many people as possible.”

Less than 24 hours before the CNE was expected to open its gates, Ludy said organizers consulted with security officials about take extra steps they could take to ensure their patrons safety.

“During the fair, security is closely monitored on an ongoing basis and any threats are assessed and immediately addressed, in consultation and collaboration with law enforcement,” Ludy said in a statement issued Thursday night. “As part of our comprehensive security plan, we have taken steps to secure our perimeter and grounds and to monitor, control and restrict vehicle access to our site.”

Images from the grounds show cement barricades set up near unused entrances to the event.

Ludy said the CNE “dedicates significant resources” every year to security and that this year is no different.

“The CNE has a robust security plan that is based on risk assessment and partnership. We work closely with our government partners, intelligence agencies and locally with the Toronto Police Services, as well as with contracted security consultants, to protect our patrons and staff throughout all 18 days of the CNE,” she said.

“The CNE is aware of recent global events, including the tragic events in Barcelona. We join with all of Toronto in sending our thoughts to the victims, their families, friends and communities.”

The event will open this morning with a procession into the Exhibition grounds featuring the Toronto Police Mounted Unit, the Royal Regiment and the CNE’s First Family riding on a horse-drawn carriage.

Premier Kathleen Wynne, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Chief Stacey LaForme of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation are all expected to be on hand to bring in opening ceremonies.

Commonly seen as a sign that summer is coming to a close – the CNE will stretch over 18 days and close on September 4.