

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





Dozens of parents pleaded with the Halton District School Board at a meeting on Thursday night, as the doors of a Burlington high school tailored to students with special needs could permanently close.

“It’s such an inclusive environment,” Kelley Bartlett, a concerned parent whose son attends the school, told CTV News Toronto. “I don’t worry that he’s going to be made fun of or bullied.”

Robert Bateman High School was retrofitted 13 years ago to host vocational programs. Its educational services are now on the chopping block due to declining enrollment. According to board director Stuart Miller, it could be closed in June 2019 following a review that began in December.

“The recommendation is to close the school that has the highest number of special needs students in the whole city, if not the region,” said another parent Denise Davy.

The other issue, however, is that more than half of the school’s 800 students come from outside of its boundaries.

Right now, Robert Bateman sits at nearly 60 per cent capacity, according to the board. Anything lower than 65 per cent triggers a review.

But parents are overwhelmingly concerned about the board’s lack of preparation for transitioning because many students have significant physical challenges.

Denise Nacev’s son Andrew benefits from the services provided at the school. She knows how difficult it is to start from scratch, especially with her son’s learning needs.

“Andrew has been at five different schools, so to be able to have him at the same school, and get what they need is everything. It’s a huge relief as a parent,” she said.

“[The board] will tell you, ‘oh we can move them,’ but what they don’t realize is transitioning a child with special needs means they could lose up to a year of education.”

This decision also requires specific infrastructure not available at other Halton schools.

They state this will be costly.

For instance, the special education advisory committee challenging the review says it would cost about $2 million to renovate other facilities to accommodate the necessary infrastructure to host these students.

Robert Bateman High School is already outfitted with 10 outdoor ramps and several swings that can be used to lift teens who use wheelchairs.

But the school board’s superintendent says closing the institution is worth it.

“Around $12 million, but again, the operational cost savings will be achieved by operating less school will be many times that,” Supt. Robert Eatough said.

Parents have an alternate solution to keep Robert Bateman school open due to its special education and vocational services, alongside its community atmosphere.

“It is a board created problem,” a school’s parent Debbie Wakem said. “The boundaries should be moved to include other feeder school.

“Bateman should stay open because it’s a community when you walk-in.”

A short video, ‘Dear Trustees’ was shown at the meeting. It featured former and current students, all highlighting the same message – save their school.

“I do hope they take into account the aspects of a school that doesen’t just show up on a graph or calculator,” said current student Jeffrey Ma.

Another student, Vanessa recalled the advantage

“We’ve had a very memorable experience at Bateman, thinking about that being taken away from future students … that’s why we’re here basically,” she said.

The board is expected to make a decision on the closure by June 7.