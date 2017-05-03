

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A thirst for money and revenge led three men involved in cocaine trafficking to order the brazen killing of another drug trader who they believed had ratted one of them out to authorities, prosecutors told a Toronto courtroom Wednesday.

The three plotted to kill John Raposo and hired a hit man to carry out the shooting at a packed Toronto cafe, the Crown told the four men's murder trial.

The Crown alleges Nicola Nero, Martino Caputo and Rabih Alkhalil were the masterminds of the plan, while the fourth accused, Dean Wiwchar, was the contract killer tasked with eliminating their rival.

All four are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

In his closing arguments, Crown lawyer Maurice Gillezeau said Raposo was murdered partly because the group wanted to steal a 200-kilogram shipment of cocaine from him.

"But he was also killed for more personal reasons, because he was considered a rat," Gillezeau said.

Nero suspected Raposo had tipped off authorities, causing them to raid his property earlier that year, the Crown alleged.

Raposo was fatally shot on the patio of the Sicilian Sidewalk Cafe on the afternoon of June 18, 2012, as soccer fans gathered to watch a Euro Cup game.

Wiwchar was arrested three days later. Nero and Caputo were arrested in early 2013 -- the latter in Germany -- and Alkhalil was arrested in Greece the following year.

A series of encrypted messages linked the four accused, who addressed each other by nicknames, and laid out their plans for Raposo's death, Gillezeau told the court.

Court has heard those messages were intercepted by police as part of an investigation into Nero's alleged drug activities.

Officers got a warrant to covertly search Nero's home in March 2012, which led them to a personal identification number and password they later used to crack the encryption on his messages, court heard. They seized his Blackberry during another search in May, the jury heard.

Court has previously heard that in one message, Wiwchar described himself as a hit man currently under contract for a $100,000 fee. In another message, Alkhalil referred to Wiwchar as his "best hitter," court heard.

Wiwchar made two short trips to Toronto from Vancouver in May and early June, but seemed aware of police surveillance, court has heard.

When he returned a third time on June 12, 2012, he took great pains to evade police, including taking a circuitous route through Calgary and Montreal, court has heard.

"He was determined to finish the job," Gillezeau said Wednesday.

Witnesses later described the killer as wearing a shoulder-length wig, sunglasses, a dust mask, an orange construction vest with a reflective X on it and a hardhat, the prosecutor said.

A search on his Vancouver home in the following days led police to seize a hardhat, construction vest and skin-coloured face mask, among other items, court has heard. A strand of hair that tests suggested came from a wig was also found in his luggage.

Other police searches of Wiwchar's home in Surrey, B.C., uncovered a cache of firearms as well as wigs, theatrical makeup, fake moustaches and beards, as well as other items, court has heard.

More than $60,000 in cash was also found in bundles in his pockets, his luggage and at his parents' home in Stouffville, Ont., north of Toronto, where Wiwchar went three days after the shooting.