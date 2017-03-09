Featured
Closing arguments at trial of woman who gave water to pigs on way to slaughter
Animal rights activist Anita Krajnc gives water to a pig in a truck in a handout photo. (The Canadian Press/HO-Elli Garlin)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 10:59AM EST
BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Closing arguments have begun at the trial of a Toronto woman who was charged after giving water to pigs on their way to slaughter.
Anita Krajnc, an activist with the group Toronto Pig Save, has pleaded not guilty to a mischief charge in the incident, although she has admitted that she gave water to the pigs.
One of Krajnc's defence lawyers has said his team is arguing Krajnc was acting in the public good, and was therefore not breaking the law.
But the Crown has argued that the pigs were the property of a farmer, and Krajnc was interfering with his property when she gave them water.
Court has heard that on June 22, 2015, Krajnc was dumping liquid from a water bottle into a truck carrying pigs as the vehicle approached the Fearmans Pork slaughterhouse.
The Burlington, Ont, courtroom where Krajnc's trial is taking place is packed with observers that include many of Krajnc's supporters.
A group of protesters were also seen outside the Fearmans slaughterhouse on Thursday morning.
