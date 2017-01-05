Featured
Cleveland Indians welcome former Blue Jays slugger Encarnacion
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after he hit a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Fred Thornhill)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 1:03PM EST
CLEVELAND -- Edwin Encarnacion has a new home in the heart of Cleveland's lineup.
The Indians made their signing of the coveted free agent official on Thursday, introducing the slugger, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract that will include some attendance bonuses. The deal also includes a $5 million buyout and $25 million club option for 2020.
Encarnacion averaged 39 homers over the past five seasons with Toronto. He will make a major impact with the AL champions, who outmanoeuvred several big-market clubs to sign one of baseball's most feared and consistently productive hitters.
Team president Chris Antonetti credited owner Paul Dolan's "leap of faith" in making the financial commitment to sign Encarnacion to the richest deal in team history. He called Encarnacion a "perfect fit" for the Indians, who got to the World Series before losing in seven games to the Chicago Cubs.
