The Ministry of the Environment has been called in following a “significant” fuel spill in Caledon this morning.

At around 2:26 a.m., a tractor-trailer carrying about 58,000 litres of fuel was heading up a hill near Highway 9 and Airport Road when the vehicle jackknifed and one of the trailers it was hauling flipped over.

OPP Const. Stephanie Hammond told reporters at the scene Tuesday that at least 23,000 litres of fuel was spilled following the rollover.

“It (the fuel) has gone into the ditches. It has also gone into the catch basin,” she said, adding that the catch basin does not flow directly into the Humber River.

“So it is in to a low lying area down there where it is kind of contained.”

Hammond said the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry of the Environment, and Brampton Hazmat were all on scene this morning.

“This is a significant fuel spill,” she said.

“We have a pumper truck that is down there presently obviously to pump out what fuel they can visibly see as well as digging out the ditches to remove the soil that’s got the fuel in it as well.”

Police say it will likely take several hours to clean up the spill and the area is not expected to reopen to traffic until late this afternoon.

“This will be a big effort here to get this cleaned up,” Hammond said.

The OPP officer confirmed that the rainy weather is having an impact on the cleanup.

“Anytime we’ve got weather conditions, that makes things more difficult and obviously we want to get things going as quickly as we can,” she said.

No injuries were reported following the incident but paramedics were on scene Tuesday morning as a precaution.

It is still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle but Hammond said speed does not appear to be a factor.

Police are continuing to investigate.