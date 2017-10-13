CJ Miles scores 27 points as Raptors finish pre-season with win over Bulls
Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright (55) shoots past Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis, left, and guard Ryan Arcidiacono, center, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Oct. 13, 2017, in Chicago. (AP / Matt Marton)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 10:57PM EDT
CHICAGO -- CJ Miles scored 27 points as the Toronto Raptors used a big fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 125-104 on Friday night in the final pre-season matchup for both teams.
Toronto outscored Chicago 38-17 in the fourth quarter to turn what was a tie game into a blowout.
Toronto (3-2) got 17 points from Kyle Lowry and 16 from Norman Powell.
Justin Holiday scored 17 for Chicago (3-3).
The two teams open up the regular season against each other next Thursday at Air Canada Centre.
RAPTORS: Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 10 rebounds. ... The Raptors were 19 of 48 from 3-point range.
BULLS: Lauri Markkanen scored 13 and Bobby Portis added 12. ... Chicago had 28 assists on 38 field goals.