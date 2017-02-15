

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





City council is holding a special two-day meeting to finalize the budgets for 2017.

During the course of the meeting, which began this morning, councillors will be reviewing the $12.3 billion operating budget and the $39.7 billion, 10-year capital budget.

Mayor John Tory has previously said that the operating budget includes $80 million in new funding for the TTC and 300 new childcare subsidies, which will cost the city $3 million.

The operating budget also includes a two per cent property tax increase, which is in line with the rate of inflation.

Some councillors have said that tax increase is not high enough and will do little to address Toronto’s longstanding revenue challenges while others, notably Giorgio Mammoliti, have criticized it as unnecessary. Mammoliti held a town hall alongside former city councillor Doug Ford on Monday night to discuss what he says is a rise in taxes under Tory.

“We are trying to provide a very fair, affordable and balanced budget to the residents of the city and I think that is what you are seeing here,” Budget Chief Gary Crawford told CP24 on Wednesday. “We are looking at key priorities like increasing childcare, increasing student nutrition and poverty reduction but we also have to be incredibly fiscally responsible with the money and be accountable to the residents with how we are spending it.”

Council needs to trim $8 to $10 million from budget

At today’s meeting, councillors will hear presentations from staff on the budgets and have an opportunity to debate various items of spending.

City council will also have to find a way to trim between $8 and $10 million in spending from the operating budget in order to balance it. That number is significantly lower than the $731 million deficit that existed at the outset of the budget process and the $91 million shortfall that existed as recently as last month.

Speaking with CP24 during a break in today’s meeting, Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong said he believes the budget is “fair and reasonable” despite calls from some to introduce a property tax increase over and above the rate of inflation.

It should be noted that Toronto has the lowest property tax rate in the entire Greater Toronto Area.

“Some of these councillors on the left believe taxing is a virtue and they would like to raise the tax rate much higher. I disagree with that,” Minnan-Wong said.

Ford calling for pay freeze

In addition to the debate around the budget, Coun. Michael Ford has said that he will move a motion during today’s meeting to freeze management and non-union salaries as well as the salaries of all city councillors. City councillors are poised to receive a 2.1 per cent pay hike in 2017.

“At a time when some members of city council are asking the people of Toronto to tighten their belts, and pay more for city services, we must lead by example and show true leadership by doing the same,” Ford said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a number of protesters smashed a pinata in the shape of the Gardiner Expressway outside city hall to raise awareness about the money that is going into maintaining the aging highway that they said could be diverted to transit, housing and providing better services.