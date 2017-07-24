City removes signs banning kids over 3 from opposite sex change rooms
Change room sign posted at Thames pool.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 2:00PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 24, 2017 3:21PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- A southern Ontario city has removed controversial signs posted at municipal swimming pools that said children over the age of three weren't permitted in change rooms for the opposite sex.
The move by staff in London, Ont., comes after a storm of complaints from parents on social media.
The signs had directed parents to ask a staff member to escort a child through the proper change room.
The city's aquatic services department had said the policy was based on feedback from users and their comfort levels with such situations.
By Monday afternoon, however, the city's division manager of aquatics, arenas and attractions said all the signs had been removed, adding that they did not reflect a city bylaw for parks and recreation.
Coun. Mohamed Salih, who had contacted city staff about the signs over the weekend, said the city will continue to allow kids aged 12 and under to be accompanied by a parent or caregiver in opposite sex change rooms, as per the city bylaw.
