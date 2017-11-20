

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Three playgrounds in Burlington have reopened after equipment was deliberately set on fire over the summer.

Doug Wright Park, Emerson Park and Lansdown Park were all damaged by arson in June but have since been repaired and had equipment replaced.

“Burlington families rely on these parks to bring their children to play. It’s offensive to the community that someone would destroy these parks where residents gather,” said Burlington Mayor Rick Goldring, in a press release Monday.

“It’s great news that these playgrounds have been replaced and reopened for the community to enjoy.”

The cost of repairs for each park varied.

The playground equipment, underground drainage and protective surface of Doug Wright Park cost roughly $85,000 and $60,000 for Lansdown Park.

The playground equipment in Emerson Park was repaired for a little more than $5,000.

Halton Regional police say the fires were deliberately set to the playgrounds and the investigation is still ongoing.