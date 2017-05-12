

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





Four high-ranking transportation managers are no longer with the city, CTV News Toronto has learned.

The shakeup was announced late Friday in an internal letter sent out to the department by the city’s new general manager of transportation Barbara Gray, sources say.

These workers include Hector Moreno and Trevor Tenn, both managers in road operations.

City spokesperson Wynna Brown would not confirm why they were let go, but did say the “changes are aimed at better positioning the transportation services division to achieve its operational requirements.”