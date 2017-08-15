

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A city councillor says the planned opening of three safe injection sites where intravenous drug users will be able to safely consume narcotics amounts to an invitation to “every single addict in the province to come down to Toronto.”

The city announced on Monday that it will open three interim safe injection sites “soon” after harm reduction workers set up an unsanctioned pop-up site in Moss Park on Saturday.

The rush to open the facilities comes amid an alarming spike in fatal drug overdoses that many officials have called an outright “crisis.”

Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti, however, told CTV News Toronto on Monday night that he believes there will be repercussions from the rush to open the facilities.

“What we are doing right now is attracting every single addict in the province to come down to Toronto. We are telling them it’s legitimized, we are telling them that they don’t have to worry about being arrested and we are inviting all of the dope deals to come along as well. That’s going to make for a horrific situation over the next few months,” he said.

Last summer, Toronto city council approved three supervised injection sites following a recommendation from the board of health.

The planned sites will be located inside the Toronto Public Health building on Victoria Street, near Dundas Street as well as at the Queen West-Central Toronto Community Health Centre and the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

Though advocates for the facilities have pointed out that they have the potential to save lives and will be located in buildings that already have needle exchange programs, Mammoliti accused the city of effectively acting as a “drug cartel,” reading a dictionary definition of that word which he said prooves there is “no difference.”

“I just think it’s the wrong model and I think we have seen that in Vancouver,” he said.

Data from Toronto Public Health indicates that there were 87 opioid-related deaths in the city in the first six months of 2016, and there were 135 opioid-related deaths in 2015.

In a statement on Monday, Mayor Tory vowed to speed up the opening of safe injection sites and to continue to work with harm reduction officials to mitigate the effects of the opioid crisis.

“Every overdose death in our city is a tragedy and is preventable,” Tory said.