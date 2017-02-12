The city is clearing up after a winter system dumped around 15 centimetres of snow across the GTA Sunday.

A snowfall warning was previously issued for Toronto, Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham but that advisory has since ended. But all warnings had cleared for those areas by Sunday night.

Environment Canada said earlier Sunday that between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow was expected in the region today.

"Snowfall amount near 10 (centimetres) have been reported in many areas this morning. An additional 5 (centimetres) of snow is expected before the snow tapers off this evening," the national weather agency’s advisory read.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Police services across the GTA said numerous collisions were reported throughout the day and advised drivers to slow down.

The City of Toronto's road operations manager said 200 salt trucks were deployed on main roads, sidewalks and downtown bike lanes.

Tony Tsai, a spokesperson for the Canadian Automobile Association, said they have not seen an influx in calls so far today.

Tsai advised drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel today due to the weather.

For those who do have to travel, Tsai said motorists should make sure their phone is fully charged, make sure their wiper fluid is topped up and keep a small shovel handy.

He also recommended that drivers keep some warm items in the vehicle in case you do get stuck out on the road for an extended period of time.

Pearson says about 200 flights cancelled today:

Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa said while GO train service has not been affected by the weather, many bus routes did experience some delays.

Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to check their flight status ahead of time as the weather today is causing delays and cancellations.

Approximately 200 flights were cancelled at the Toronto-area airport today.