

Lauren La Rose, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Cineplex will honour the late Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart by hosting screenings of his documentary "Sharkwater" in support of charity at select theatres next week.

"Sharkwater -- A Tribute to Rob Stewart" events will be held on Feb. 25 in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, B.C., Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Oakville, Ont., London, Ont., Windsor, Ont., Montreal, Halifax, Charlottetown and St. John's, N.L.

Free tickets will be available at the box office of participating theatres in exchange for a donation to WWF-Canada, with all funds to be directed toward continuing the work of the late Toronto conservationist.

"Sharkwater" debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2006 and went on to become a hit with critics and audiences, scoring the largest-ever opening weekend at the box office for a Canadian documentary.

The film explores the decline of the shark population at the hands of humans, and is credited for prompting changes to government policies on shark finning around the world.

Stewart's body was recovered on Feb. 3 days after he went missing off the coast of Florida where he had been scuba diving with friends. He had been in Florida filming "Sharkwater" followup "Sharkwater Extinction."

He was also known for his documentary "Revolution," and his memoir "Save the Humans."

"Rob believed that when people understood the problems they will make changes in their lives. Educating children was key to all his initiatives. We hope everyone can come and enjoy the film and join the fight to save our oceans," the Stewart family said in an emailed statement provided to The Canadian Press.

"Rob believed we need to save all living species, and his film 'Revolution' covers his fight to save not just sharks, but all the oceans and all mankind. All species deserve the right to inhabit the planet and mankind should live in harmony with nature. He gave his life in the pursuit of educating mankind and his work will continue."