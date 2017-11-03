

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Cineplex has scored a deal to bring "Sunday Night Football" and the Super Bowl to its movie theatres.

The entertainment company says a three-year sponsorship agreement with the National Football League will begin Nov. 12 and be known as "NFL Sundays at Cineplex."

Games will be broadcast live to 15 VIP theatres and then expand to 50 locations for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018.

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas, which feature wider recliners and in-seat food and beverage service that includes beer, wine and spirits.

NFL Canada's managing director David Thomson says it's part of a strategy to recruit the next generation of fans, noting it includes reaching gamers through online tournaments on Cineplex's eSports platform, WorldGaming.

Tickets will be $5 and are available at participating VIP theatres in Abbotsford, B.C.; Coquitlam, B.C.; Vancouver; Edmonton; Saskatoon; Winnipeg; Kitchener, Ont.; London, Ont.; Markham, Ont.; Oakville, Ont.; Ottawa; Toronto; and Brossard, Que.