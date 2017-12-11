

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in "All the Money in the World."

The 87-year-old Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey as billionaire J. Paul Getty after Spacey was ousted from the movie in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

Plummer was nominated for best actor in a supporting role along with Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project,") Armie Hammer ("Call Me by Your Name"), Richard Jenkins ("The Shape of Water") and Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri").

Eric McCormack and the animated film "The Breadwinner" were among the other Canadian nominees announced today.

Toronto-born McCormack is nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy series for "Will and Grace."

And "The Breadwinner," a Canadian co-production produced by Angelina Jolie, is up for best animated film.

Meanwhile, the HBO series "Big Little Lies," directed by Montreal's Jean-Marc Vallee, is in the running for six trophies while Guillermo del Toro's Cold War-era fairytale "The Shape of Water, which was shot in Toronto and Hamilton, earned a leading seven nods.

Alberta-shot series "Fargo" was also nominated for TV's best limited series or motion picture.

"The Handmaid's Tale," based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood's acclaimed novel, also received several nominations, including best television drama.