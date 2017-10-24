

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A nine-year-old girl remains in hospital in serious but stable condition this morning after she was struck by a vehicle in Oakville on Monday night.

Police say at around 8:25 p.m., the 55-year-old driver of a 2014 Dodge Caravan was heading eastbound when he struck the girl, who was travelling along Parkglen Avenue, in the area of Westoak Trails Boulevard and Third Line.

The girl was taken to McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton after suffering what appeared to be serious head injuries.

Police say the incident is still under investigation but officers have ruled out speed and impairment as factors in the collision.

Witnesses are asked to contact Halton Regional Police’s 20 Division.