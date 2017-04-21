

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A child has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

It happened near Halfmoon Square and Canmore Boulevard at around 3 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics say one victim has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a second victim, believed to be an adult, is being treated on scene.

Toronto police say the child is being taken to hospital via emergency run.

More to come...