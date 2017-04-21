Child rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 3:53PM EDT
A child has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.
It happened near Halfmoon Square and Canmore Boulevard at around 3 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics say one victim has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a second victim, believed to be an adult, is being treated on scene.
Toronto police say the child is being taken to hospital via emergency run.
More to come...
