Featured
Child reunited with mom after wandering outside home momentarily in diaper
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 4:34PM EST
A small boy was reunited with his mother after momentarily wandering outside in the city’s west-end during an extreme cold weather alert wearing only a diaper.
Police were called to the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West after a passerby noticed the boy alone outside on Sunday morning.
The person who located the child put him inside her car to warm up until police arrived at the scene.
When police arrived they were able to locate the boy’s mother, who said she turned her head for one minute and the child had wandered off.
The boy was checked over by paramedics and was deemed unharmed.
The temperate in Toronto was around -18 C with the wind chill on Sunday.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Two pedestrians in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Casa Loma area
- Child reunited with mom after wandering outside home momentarily in diaper
- Buses temporarily replace Queen streetcars west of Roncesvalles Avenue
- Memorial service held for Milton woman killed in Istanbul terrorist attack
- Suspect sought after multiple break-and-enters near College and Spadina