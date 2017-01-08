

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A small boy was reunited with his mother after momentarily wandering outside in the city’s west-end during an extreme cold weather alert wearing only a diaper.

Police were called to the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West after a passerby noticed the boy alone outside on Sunday morning.

The person who located the child put him inside her car to warm up until police arrived at the scene.

When police arrived they were able to locate the boy’s mother, who said she turned her head for one minute and the child had wandered off.

The boy was checked over by paramedics and was deemed unharmed.

The temperate in Toronto was around -18 C with the wind chill on Sunday.