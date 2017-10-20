

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 54-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography investigation that began four years ago in North York.

On Oct. 10, 2013, investigators were called to the residence near Sheppard Avenue East and Yonge Street after they received a tip that a man had possessed and accessed child sexual abuse material on electronic devices inside.

Believing that some of the materials the devices contacted were protected under the privilege of solicitor/client confidentiality, police then sought out a judge’s approval to seize and examine the computers.

They were granted permission to do so on Nov. 1.

On Oct. 19, 2017 – more than four years later – police made an arrest in connection with the evidence gathered from the devices.

A suspect identified as Toronto resident Jamuar Sharat Vijaya has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.