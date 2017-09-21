

Sandie Benitah , CTV News Toronto





A child who was left inside a vehicle in the west end has died.

The child, who was believed to be younger than five years old, was reportedly found in a vehicle parked in the Burnhamthorpe and Mill Road area, on the border of Mississauga and Etobicoke.

After being located, the child was rushed via emergency run to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The gender of the child is not yet known.

Police said one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

More to come…