

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A suspect donning a Guy Fawkes mask allegedly attacked a student outside a Milton elementary school during recess on Tuesday, hurling racial slurs in the process.

The student told police in Halton Region that they were in the rear field behind Sam Sherratt Public School during the lunchtime recess when the suspect appeared.

Police allege the masked male uttered a racial slur and assaulted the child before fleeing the scene on foot.

The student did not sustain any injuries, they said.

Det. Const. Mark Brewster said investigators consider the incident to a “completely random assault,” noting that police have not received any other reports of incidents of this nature in the area.

After the student reported the incident to authorities, the school was placed under a hold and secure order while officers searched the area for the suspect.

Despite the use of a canine unit, officers were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described being approximately six-feet-tall with a medium or muscular build. Police say he was wearing the mask, black clothing and grey and white running shoes.

Brewster said there is no indicattion that a weapon was used or being carried by the suspect during the attack.

He said police officers have been stationed at Sherratt Public School since the incident and have been regularly patrolling nearby streets.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is being asked to call Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.