Chemical spill injures two employees at Hilton Hotel in Niagara Falls
Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 11:07PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 13, 2017 11:11PM EDT
Police say two people are in hospital after a chemical leak inside the Hilton Hotel in Niagara Falls, prompting an evacuation of much of the complex on Saturday night.
Niagara Regional Police Const. Phil Gavin posted on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the Hilton Hotel on Falls Avenue at 8:20 p.m. for a report of a chemical spill in the base of the middle tower of the complex.
The chemical spill injured two hotel employees, Gavin said.
They were taken to hospital for treatment, their exact condition is not known at this time.
Hotel management and fire officials then ordered an evacuation of the middle tower and lower sections of the north and south towers. Everyone was allowed back inside at 9:45 p.m.
