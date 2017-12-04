Charges laid after shots fired at car during argument in Parkdale
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 9:38AM EST
Police in Toronto have charged a suspect after shots were fired at a vehicle following an argument in Parkdale.
On Oct. 20, police say they were called to Melbourne and Elm Grove avenues, near Queen Street West, at around 7: 20 p.m. after they received a report about a shooting in the area.
There, they allege the suspect brandished a handgun during an argument with a 35-year-old man.
When the man got into his car and started to drive away, police say the suspect fired a shot at the moving vehicle.
A suspect identified as 36-year-old Cory Donald Flowers is facing seven charges including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, careless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
He appeared in a Toronto courtroom over the weekend.