

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have charged a suspect after shots were fired at a vehicle following an argument in Parkdale.

On Oct. 20, police say they were called to Melbourne and Elm Grove avenues, near Queen Street West, at around 7: 20 p.m. after they received a report about a shooting in the area.

There, they allege the suspect brandished a handgun during an argument with a 35-year-old man.

When the man got into his car and started to drive away, police say the suspect fired a shot at the moving vehicle.

A suspect identified as 36-year-old Cory Donald Flowers is facing seven charges including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, careless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

He appeared in a Toronto courtroom over the weekend.