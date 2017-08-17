

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two men are facing several charges in connection with a shooting in Caledon early Wednesday morning that sent one man to hospital.

According to Ontario Provincial Police in Caledon, a man in his 20s was shot near Highway 10 and Old School Road shortly after midnight.

He was rushed to trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects, identified as 19-year-old Mississauga resident Andrae Matthew Douse and 26-year-old Etobicoke resident Mohamud Mohamud Hassan, have each been charged with attempted murder using a firearm, kidnapping, and possession of a schedule one substance.

Both are due in court in August.

OPP say they do not believe there is any threat to public safety as a result of this shooting but urge anyone who may have any information about the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers.